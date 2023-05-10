Financial Comparison: West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) and Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO)

Freightos (NASDAQ:CRGO – Get Rating) and West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Freightos and West Japan Railway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freightos N/A -413.90% -5.07% West Japan Railway 6.44% 8.01% 2.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Freightos shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Freightos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freightos 0 0 2 0 3.00 West Japan Railway 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Freightos and West Japan Railway, as provided by MarketBeat.

Freightos currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 354.55%. Given Freightos’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Freightos is more favorable than West Japan Railway.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freightos and West Japan Railway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freightos N/A N/A -$3.00 million N/A N/A West Japan Railway $10.33 billion N/A $655.28 million $2.73 16.30

West Japan Railway has higher revenue and earnings than Freightos.

Summary

West Japan Railway beats Freightos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freightos

Freightos Limited provide freight booking and payment platform which connects participants across the international freight ecosystem, including airlines, ocean liners and trucking companies, as well as freight forwarders. Freightos Limited, formerly known as Gesher I Acquisition Corp., is based in JERUSALEM.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Co. engages in the railway transportation business. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Distribution, Real Estate, and Other Businesses. The Transportation segment provides railway, bus, and ferry services. The Distribution segment operates department stores, restaurants, retail, and wholesale shops. The Real Estate segment sells and leases properties, and manages shopping centers. The Other Businesses segment includes hotels, travel agencies, advertising, and construction services. The company was founded on April 1, 1987 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

