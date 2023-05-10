First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (INBKZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ:INBKZ opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $26.25.
