First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

UBSI stock opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.84.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.