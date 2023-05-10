First National Bank of Omaha Has $542,000 Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,152 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CTS were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CTS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CTS by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CTS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in CTS by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE CTS opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 0.75. CTS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.05.

CTS Announces Dividend

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 8.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of CTS in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CTS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CTS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

