First National Bank of Omaha Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $213.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average is $232.57. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.61 and a 1 year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

