First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.74

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.74 and traded as high as C$36.38. First Quantum Minerals shares last traded at C$36.24, with a volume of 3,089,744 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.21.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$31.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.33 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 1.7224511 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other news, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total value of C$35,867.00. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total transaction of C$352,125.00. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.