First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 266,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 112,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.
The stock has a market capitalization of $437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
