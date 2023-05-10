First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.76. Approximately 266,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 112,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $290,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 136.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 485,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,779,000.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

