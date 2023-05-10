First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,600 shares, an increase of 244.7% from the April 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FEP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.02. The company had a trading volume of 24,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,558. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $37.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. The firm has a market cap of $281.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.86 and a beta of 1.09.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEP. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 514.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,256,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,157 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A grew its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 543,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 87.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 340,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 159,051 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

