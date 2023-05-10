First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the April 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. 70,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.62.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.