First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Down 90.8% in April

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the April 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $63.64. 70,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,464. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $73.62.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
