First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Bought by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,405 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index accounts for approximately 7.5% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDL. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,405,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,962,000 after purchasing an additional 727,829 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,039,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,570,000 after acquiring an additional 941,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 860,628 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.7 %

FDL stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.07. 394,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.