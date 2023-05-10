First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 74.3% from the April 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,022,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 184,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,516. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $31.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.91 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.44.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

