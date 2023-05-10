First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Shares Up 0.9%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.91 and last traded at $155.38. 42,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 33,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.02.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 785.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

