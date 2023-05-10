First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,062 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 40,055 shares.The stock last traded at $83.57 and had previously closed at $84.28.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

