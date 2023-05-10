FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 62.2% in April

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $48.77.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
Read More
