FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Down 62.2% in April

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 62.2% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ SKOR traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.45. 8,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,575. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.17. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $48.77.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This is an increase from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.10% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

