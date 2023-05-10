Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Shares of Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as low as $0.21. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 18,216 shares changing hands.

Focus Graphite Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York in April 5, 2001 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

