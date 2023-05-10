Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 566.27% and a negative return on equity of 301.47%. The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $18.12. The firm has a market cap of $224.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 87.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Foghorn Therapeutics

FHTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

