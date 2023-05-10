Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.

Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 7,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,253. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the period.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

