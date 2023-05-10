Franklin Universal Trust (FT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Franklin Universal Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years.
Franklin Universal Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.86. 7,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,253. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. Franklin Universal Trust has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.10.
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
