Frax Price Index Share Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $79,239.89 (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $36.62 million and approximately $79,239.89 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00007504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Price Index Share

Frax Price Index Share’s launch date was April 9th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,733,704 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Price Index Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

