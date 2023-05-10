FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of FreightCar America stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 65,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FreightCar America Company Profile

RAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stephens cut their price target on FreightCar America from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FreightCar America in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

