Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $8.15 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Frontier Group news, SVP Howard Diamond sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 175,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,240.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Biffle sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $56,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,135 shares of company stock worth $2,879,192. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 139.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 379,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,029,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 127.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 309,452 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

