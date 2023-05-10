FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIPGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $316.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 55.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

