FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $316.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $4.25.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 55.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

Featured Stories

