FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.31

Shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.31 and traded as high as $53.39. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $53.38, with a volume of 21,489 shares traded.

FUJIFILM Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare and Materials Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, and instant photo systems.

