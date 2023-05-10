Fulham Shore (LON:FUL) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of The Fulham Shore PLC (LON:FUL – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.05 ($0.18). Approximately 419,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,507,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fulham Shore in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a market cap of £89.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.23.

The Fulham Shore PLC owns, operates, and manages restaurants in the United Kingdom. As of August 9, 2022, it operated 23 restaurants under the ‘The Real Greek' name primarily in London and Southern England; and 67 restaurants under the Franco Manca name, across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Cambridge, Bath, Oxford, Bristol, and Exeter, as well as 2 pizzeria under franchise in Greece.

