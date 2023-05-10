FUNToken Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $58.03 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $58.03 million and $786,829.75 worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FUNToken’s launch date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

