FY2027 Earnings Estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.54. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.38) per share.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 4,090.69%.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.1 %

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

CRNX stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.14.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106,043 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $2,570,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

