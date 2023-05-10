GameSquare (CVE:GAME) Trading Up 4.6%

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.73. Approximately 13,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 4,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.48.

GameSquare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.76.

About GameSquare

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. The company provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run the company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery services.

