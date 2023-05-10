GateToken Price Tops $5.16 on Major Exchanges (GT)

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 10th. Over the last week, GateToken has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.16 or 0.00018554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $504.90 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00020242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,839.80 or 1.00041648 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002368 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,787,508 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,787,508.4266037 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.15781961 USD and is up 1.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $616,859.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

