GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Short Interest Update

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decline of 92.4% from the April 15th total of 430,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,918,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBT Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GTCH remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 188,986,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,530,109. GBT Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc is a BPO development company, which engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. The firm also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

