GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABIGet Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GABI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73.60 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,616. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £314.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.79. The company has a current ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

Dividend History for GCP Asset Backed Income Fund (LON:GABI)

