GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1.58 (LON:GABI)

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (LON:GABI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GABI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 73.60 ($0.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,616. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 102 ($1.29). The stock has a market cap of £314.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3,600.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.79. The company has a current ratio of 131.75, a quick ratio of 131.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About GCP Asset Backed Income Fund

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

