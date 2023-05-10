Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 5.9%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.35. 6,791,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 19,150,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $98.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.41 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 440.63% and a negative return on equity of 92.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $67,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,031,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,115,765.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $67,393.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,031,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,115,765.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,511,198.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,604 shares of company stock valued at $704,540 over the last 90 days. 17.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

