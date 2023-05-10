Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.13.

GKOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Glaukos from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Glaukos by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Glaukos by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Glaukos by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Glaukos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

