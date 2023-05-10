Global Industrial (GIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 22nd

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Global Industrial Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The stock has a market cap of $890.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Industrial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Global Industrial by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 81.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

