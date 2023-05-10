GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at TD Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.09% from the company’s previous close.

GFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of GFS stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.08. 877,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.96.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 363.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 35.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

