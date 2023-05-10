GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 320.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 795,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,548,000 after buying an additional 154,722 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in GoDaddy by 574.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 149,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 127,420 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.05. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $85.32.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $70,830.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,213,915.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,896,352 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

