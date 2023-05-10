Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Shares Up 0.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.56. 50,873 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 149,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.
Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a current ratio of 21.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56. The company has a market cap of C$200.89 million and a P/E ratio of -20.74.
About Gold Standard Ventures
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Occidental Petroleum: Will Buffet Buy More?
- 5 Best Healthcare Sector ETFs
- Electronic Arts Has Game But Can Share Price Move Higher?
- Wendy’s May Have Just Become A Value Play
- Rivian Leads EV Startups But Will The Stock Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.