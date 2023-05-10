Goodman Financial Corp Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,751 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 3.4% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. UBS Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.66.

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares in the company, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $2.35 on Wednesday, hitting $288.06. 27,485,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,633,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $292.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

