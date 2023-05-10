GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.87

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 567155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on GPRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
GoPro Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 127.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after acquiring an additional 193,669 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 89.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 160,243 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoPro by 45.6% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 96,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 30,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GoPro
GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
