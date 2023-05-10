GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. GoPro also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.09–$0.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get GoPro alerts:

GoPro Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,987,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,536. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a market cap of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.38. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoPro

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

In other GoPro news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,547.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other GoPro news, Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 41,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $243,527.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,490 shares in the company, valued at $833,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,012 shares of company stock worth $1,011,455. 17.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 27.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,278,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,189,000 after buying an additional 1,133,819 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of GoPro by 426.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,000,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 810,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in GoPro by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,526,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 580,257 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 98.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 549,427 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.