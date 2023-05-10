Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the April 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ GHIX remained flat at $10.14 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,055. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Gores Holdings IX has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings IX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

