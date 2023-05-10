Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $394,000 Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after purchasing an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.60. 420,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

