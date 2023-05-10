Gould Asset Management LLC CA Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

PFF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.92. 694,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,354. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

