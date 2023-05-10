Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 184,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,491,484. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

