GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Trading Down 3.6%

GRC International Group plc (LON:GRC – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). 2,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 44,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).

GRC International Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £14.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1,350.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.28.

GRC International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GRC International Group plc offers various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Ireland, Italy, Australia, and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification and related topics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GRC International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRC International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.