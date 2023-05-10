Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Up 0.8%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 30,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 94,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $419,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $9,197,000. 43.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

