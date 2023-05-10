Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. Grocery Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.96-1.00 EPS.

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,734. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Grocery Outlet

GO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Grocery Outlet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 54,029 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total value of $1,471,209.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,712.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,460 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

