Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.76. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 580 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Simec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.09 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec

(Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.