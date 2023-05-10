Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 809 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Linde by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $4,684,000. Northstar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,892,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock valued at $23,775,561 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.63.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $364.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $355.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Featured Stories

