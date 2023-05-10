Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DVN. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.34. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

