Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Trading Up 1.1%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.20 and last traded at $48.20. Approximately 552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.67.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61.

About Guangdong Investment

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

