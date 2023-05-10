GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Issues Earnings Results

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. GXO Logistics updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.40-$2.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

GXO Logistics stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.98. 1,141,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,780. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $71,087,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $41,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after buying an additional 242,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GXO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

